All apartments in Minneola
Find more places like 1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneola, FL
/
1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE

1016 Chateau Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneola
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1016 Chateau Circle, Minneola, FL 34715
Oak Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Very Nice Georgetown Model with NO REAR NEIGHBORS. This home has four bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The inside features a large kitchen with an island, 2 sinks, inside utility, formal living room/dining room combo, family room and eat-in kitchen. The Master Bedroom has two walk in closets and has a garden bath. Bedrooms two, three and four have carpet, ceiling fans and blinds. great The exterior features a 2 car garage, large drive way and nice yard. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. The community has a playground and is close to schools, shopping and major roads. This is a great rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE have any available units?
1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
What amenities does 1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE have?
Some of 1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneola.
Does 1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Minneola 3 BedroomsMinneola Apartments with Balcony
Minneola Apartments with ParkingMinneola Apartments with Pool
Minneola Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLConway, FLEustis, FL
Meadow Woods, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College