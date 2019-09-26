1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Very Nice Georgetown Model with NO REAR NEIGHBORS. This home has four bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The inside features a large kitchen with an island, 2 sinks, inside utility, formal living room/dining room combo, family room and eat-in kitchen. The Master Bedroom has two walk in closets and has a garden bath. Bedrooms two, three and four have carpet, ceiling fans and blinds. great The exterior features a 2 car garage, large drive way and nice yard. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. The community has a playground and is close to schools, shopping and major roads. This is a great rental.