1016 CHATEAU CIRCLE

Amenities
Very Nice Georgetown Model with NO REAR NEIGHBORS. This home has four bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The inside features a large kitchen with an island, 2 sinks, inside utility, formal living room/dining room combo, family room and eat-in kitchen. The Master Bedroom has two walk in closets and has a garden bath. Bedrooms two, three and four have carpet, ceiling fans and blinds. great The exterior features a 2 car garage, large drive way and nice yard. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. The community has a playground and is close to schools, shopping and major roads. This is a great rental.