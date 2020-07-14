All apartments in Miami Lakes
7204 Fairway Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

7204 Fairway Dr

7204 Fairway Drive · (954) 684-3664
Location

7204 Fairway Drive, Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit I23 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Lovely 1st floor unit located in Cypress Village in the heart of Miami Lakes, this unit is having Brand New Tile Floors Installed & New Cabinets In Bathrooms before new tenants move in. The condo features upgraded kitchen , spacious floor plan and fenced in back patio area. Community features a community pool tennis courts and laundry facilities . Water & Trash Included In Monthly Rent. Move In Monies Required Equal 3 Months "First, Last & 1 Month Security" Association Approval Is 15 Business Day. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7204 Fairway Dr have any available units?
7204 Fairway Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7204 Fairway Dr have?
Some of 7204 Fairway Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7204 Fairway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7204 Fairway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 Fairway Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7204 Fairway Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Lakes.
Does 7204 Fairway Dr offer parking?
No, 7204 Fairway Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7204 Fairway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7204 Fairway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 Fairway Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7204 Fairway Dr has a pool.
Does 7204 Fairway Dr have accessible units?
No, 7204 Fairway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 Fairway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7204 Fairway Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7204 Fairway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7204 Fairway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
