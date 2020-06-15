5779 NW 151st St Miami Lakes

Amenities

3,000 sqft Warehouse - Property Id: 158414



ARCHITECTURAL BEAUTY. 3000 square foot, two story flex space with gorgeous interiors suit for a myriad of uses. Must see to appreciate. 10 offices, large conference room, a large kitchen break room and four bathrooms. Easy access to expressway, $3,490.00 a month.

Corner unit, with HUGE offices, upstairs and downstairs. Can be used as multi-station offices, classrooms or executive offices, 100% air conditioned, large kitchen area 23' x 10' with built-in wood cabinets. Wood floors and 24" tile throughout rest of office and common areas. Two interior stairways 1 spiral and 1 conventional. Natural light throughout. Wraparound rear 47' x 9' and side 51' x 11' walk areas.

Asking $3,924 a month. Last and Security. Serious offers only. For more information or to schedule an appointment to see the property please contact: 786-260-0418 or after hours contact Lupe 954-507-2421

No Pets Allowed



