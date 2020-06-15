All apartments in Miami Lakes
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

5779 NW 151st St Miami Lakes

5779 Northwest 151st Street · (786) 319-3523
Location

5779 Northwest 151st Street, Miami Lakes, FL 33014
Miami Lakes Industrial Park

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 4 baths, $3490 · Avail. now

$3,490

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

3,000 sqft Warehouse - Property Id: 158414

ARCHITECTURAL BEAUTY. 3000 square foot, two story flex space with gorgeous interiors suit for a myriad of uses. Must see to appreciate. 10 offices, large conference room, a large kitchen break room and four bathrooms. Easy access to expressway, $3,490.00 a month.
Corner unit, with HUGE offices, upstairs and downstairs. Can be used as multi-station offices, classrooms or executive offices, 100% air conditioned, large kitchen area 23' x 10' with built-in wood cabinets. Wood floors and 24" tile throughout rest of office and common areas. Two interior stairways 1 spiral and 1 conventional. Natural light throughout. Wraparound rear 47' x 9' and side 51' x 11' walk areas.
Asking $3,924 a month. Last and Security. Serious offers only. For more information or to schedule an appointment to see the property please contact: 786-260-0418 or after hours contact Lupe 954-507-2421
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158414
Property Id 158414

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5836757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

