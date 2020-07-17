All apartments in Miami-Dade County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace

7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace · (786) 592-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL 33126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1863 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace, Miami, FL 33126 - 3 BR 2 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/16/2020. Pets: allowed. This property is a Duplex. The available unit is the back house. It is a Beautiful 3/2 property. The property is updated and in neat conditions. Plenty of parking spaces, washer, and dryer inside. This cozy house will be very convenient for a family. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3628619 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace have any available units?
7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace have?
Some of 7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace offers parking.
Does 7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace have a pool?
No, 7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
