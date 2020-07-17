Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

7634 Northwest 2nd Terrace, Miami, FL 33126 - 3 BR 2 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/16/2020. Pets: allowed. This property is a Duplex. The available unit is the back house. It is a Beautiful 3/2 property. The property is updated and in neat conditions. Plenty of parking spaces, washer, and dryer inside. This cozy house will be very convenient for a family. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3628619 ]