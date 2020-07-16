Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Miami-Dade County
Find more places like 3908 SW 152 CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Miami-Dade County, FL
/
3908 SW 152 CT
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:28 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3908 SW 152 CT
3908 Southwest 152nd Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3908 Southwest 152nd Court, Miami-Dade County, FL 33185
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE,UPGRADE KITCHEN,LAKE VIEW,CORNER UNIT,FENCE PATIO,EXCELLENT CONDITIONS,LOCATION,LOCATION. CALL LISTING AGENT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3908 SW 152 CT have any available units?
3908 SW 152 CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Miami-Dade County, FL
.
What amenities does 3908 SW 152 CT have?
Some of 3908 SW 152 CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3908 SW 152 CT currently offering any rent specials?
3908 SW 152 CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 SW 152 CT pet-friendly?
No, 3908 SW 152 CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County
.
Does 3908 SW 152 CT offer parking?
No, 3908 SW 152 CT does not offer parking.
Does 3908 SW 152 CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3908 SW 152 CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 SW 152 CT have a pool?
No, 3908 SW 152 CT does not have a pool.
Does 3908 SW 152 CT have accessible units?
No, 3908 SW 152 CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 SW 152 CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3908 SW 152 CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3908 SW 152 CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3908 SW 152 CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave
Miami, FL 33177
Park Place by the Bay
915 NW 1st Ave
Miami, FL 33136
Riverwalk Apartment Rentals
1921 NW North River Dr
Miami, FL 33125
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd
Kendall West, FL 33193
7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St
Sweetwater, FL 33172
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road
Homestead, FL 33035
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Similar Pages
Palm Beach County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Boca Raton, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Plantation, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Miramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Davie, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FL
Hollywood, FL
Sunrise, FL
Doral, FL
Coconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FL
West Little River, FL
Surfside, FL
West Park, FL
Ojus, FL
Miami Lakes, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Bal Harbour, FL
Gladeview, FL
Ives Estates, FL
Miami Shores, FL
El Portal, FL
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Aventura, FL
North Miami Beach, FL
Golden Glades, FL
Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Country Club, FL
Pinewood, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Atlantic Technical College
Broward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College