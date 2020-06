Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

The Elegance of Executive Leasing has returned to Merritt Island, FL. Extensive deck area compliments the huge sun basked pool geared towards entertaining family and business associates. Full throttle power boating is only five docks away from the Sykes Creek (BYOB - Bring Your Own Boat). The expansive living, dining and kitchen area is the true gem of this executive lease with direct access to the screen covered patio area. Natural gas connection outside the screened deck provides opportunity to show off executive power grilling skills. Every exterior location is easily traversed by the beautiful modern brick pavers. Included in this Executive Lease is pool maintenance and lawn care. All bathrooms have been updated. The Executive Suite is spacious and has a huge walk-in closet.