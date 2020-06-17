1815 Sandbar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home! Beautifully updated kitchen is the star of the show with granite counters, new appliances including French door fridge and gas range with double oven. Open floorplan boasts 2 large living areas, and the screened patio offers even more room for entertainment and relaxation. 2-car garage has washer and 2 dryers... one gas and one electric! Newer/recent items that will make this house easy to afford and enjoy include: roof, gas water heater, duct work, insulation and HVAC. And feel free to make use of the 12x20 ''She Shed'' (can easily be a ''Man Cave''!) that is insulated and pre-wired. Lawn care is included, and furnishings currently on site are included if you wish (or can be removed). Owner will consider dog(s), but no cats. All this in great, central M.I. location!