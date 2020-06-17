All apartments in Merritt Island
1815 Sandbar Drive

1815 Sandbar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Sandbar Drive, Merritt Island, FL 32953
Waterway Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home! Beautifully updated kitchen is the star of the show with granite counters, new appliances including French door fridge and gas range with double oven. Open floorplan boasts 2 large living areas, and the screened patio offers even more room for entertainment and relaxation. 2-car garage has washer and 2 dryers... one gas and one electric! Newer/recent items that will make this house easy to afford and enjoy include: roof, gas water heater, duct work, insulation and HVAC. And feel free to make use of the 12x20 ''She Shed'' (can easily be a ''Man Cave''!) that is insulated and pre-wired. Lawn care is included, and furnishings currently on site are included if you wish (or can be removed). Owner will consider dog(s), but no cats. All this in great, central M.I. location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Sandbar Drive have any available units?
1815 Sandbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merritt Island, FL.
What amenities does 1815 Sandbar Drive have?
Some of 1815 Sandbar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Sandbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Sandbar Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Sandbar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 Sandbar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1815 Sandbar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Sandbar Drive does offer parking.
Does 1815 Sandbar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1815 Sandbar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Sandbar Drive have a pool?
No, 1815 Sandbar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Sandbar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1815 Sandbar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Sandbar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Sandbar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Sandbar Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1815 Sandbar Drive has units with air conditioning.
