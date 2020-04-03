1775 Larchmont Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan fire pit

Stunning and serene! This Bahamian-style waterfront pool home has been completely updated to create a resort-like atmosphere that's sure to give you vacation vibes everyday. The highlight, of course, is the pool, fire pit, and covered outdoor kitchen area, all with panoramic riverside views. Inside, multiple sliders in the dual living spaces draw your eye outward as well, while tropical details like high-end tile flooring, contemporary fixtures, and bead board cabinetry keep you comfortable within. Other desirable details include the dock, boat lift, hurricane windows, generator, built-in office space, dry bar, gas stove, and large utility room with additional fridge and freezer. Rent includes water, electric, pool, pest, internet--just move in and enjoy! The pinnacle of Florida living!