902 Alabama Woods Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1236685



Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. This recently remodeled home has tile throughout, a gorgeous kitchen, and boasts lots of natural light. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee. Professional photos coming soon.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,Granite countertops,Walk-in closet,Microwave,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.