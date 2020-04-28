All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:35 PM

608 Lake Biscayne Way

608 Lake Biscayne Way · No Longer Available
Location

608 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Center Lake

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
POOL HOME!! Located in desirable HIDDEN LAKES a 24hrs gated community. Lovely 5/3.5 single two-story home very well maintained with a faced backyard and screen enclosed pool. 2 car garage. The master suite features a large bathroom with separate tub and large shower. Family room/kitchen combo. Conveniently located near Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona "Medical City," Nemours Hospital, major Theme Parks and Attractions... In addition to the excellent location, you can enjoy all the amenities that the community offers, including pool, playground, park, etc..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Lake Biscayne Way have any available units?
608 Lake Biscayne Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 608 Lake Biscayne Way currently offering any rent specials?
608 Lake Biscayne Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Lake Biscayne Way pet-friendly?
No, 608 Lake Biscayne Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 608 Lake Biscayne Way offer parking?
Yes, 608 Lake Biscayne Way offers parking.
Does 608 Lake Biscayne Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Lake Biscayne Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Lake Biscayne Way have a pool?
Yes, 608 Lake Biscayne Way has a pool.
Does 608 Lake Biscayne Way have accessible units?
No, 608 Lake Biscayne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Lake Biscayne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Lake Biscayne Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Lake Biscayne Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Lake Biscayne Way does not have units with air conditioning.

