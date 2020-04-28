608 Lake Biscayne Way

Amenities

garage pool playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

POOL HOME!! Located in desirable HIDDEN LAKES a 24hrs gated community. Lovely 5/3.5 single two-story home very well maintained with a faced backyard and screen enclosed pool. 2 car garage. The master suite features a large bathroom with separate tub and large shower. Family room/kitchen combo. Conveniently located near Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona "Medical City," Nemours Hospital, major Theme Parks and Attractions... In addition to the excellent location, you can enjoy all the amenities that the community offers, including pool, playground, park, etc..