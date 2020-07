Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available for rent 2/1 with access to the one-car garage in the Meadow Woods area close to Orlando International Airport, major highways, shopping centers. The garage is shared with a studio apartment on site. House offers a great room layout with eating space in the kitchen. Tiled throughout. Fenced in rear yard. Internet, water, and security monitoring included. Tenant is responsible for initiating electric and water services.



(RLNE5783815)