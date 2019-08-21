3948 PLAINVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Be the first to live in this brand new Lake Nona Townhome in SOMERSET CROSSINGS. 3 bedrooms, 25 baths, 1 car garage. HOA provides internet and basic cable. Very close to Medical City. Hurry, this one will not last!