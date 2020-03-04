All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

3930 Plainview Drive

3930 Plainview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3930 Plainview Dr, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Meadow Woods Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
APPLICATION PENDING!! DO NOT APPLY!!! **Brand new, never lived in 3/2.5 Lake Nona Townhome!** - APPLICATION PENDING- DO NOT APPLY!! Be the first to enjoy this beautiful, newly built 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse! Offers a 1 car garage with large driveway. Eat in kitchen shows off all stainless steel appliances including built in microwave. All tile downstairs with luxurious carpeting upstairs. New community offers pool and playground with basic internet and cable. Conveniently located right off of 417/Greenway and close to VA and Lake Nona medical center. Sorry- no pets please! LB EE

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5505408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Plainview Drive have any available units?
3930 Plainview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 3930 Plainview Drive have?
Some of 3930 Plainview Drive's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 Plainview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Plainview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Plainview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3930 Plainview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 3930 Plainview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3930 Plainview Drive offers parking.
Does 3930 Plainview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 Plainview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Plainview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3930 Plainview Drive has a pool.
Does 3930 Plainview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3930 Plainview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Plainview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 Plainview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3930 Plainview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3930 Plainview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
