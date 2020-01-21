All apartments in Meadow Woods
3650 Rodrick Circle
Last updated January 21 2020 at 5:25 PM

3650 Rodrick Circle

3650 Rodrick Cir
Location

3650 Rodrick Cir, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
For Rent this beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 car garages, 2 - Story, Townhome located in the Wyndham Lakes community offers a huge pool & fitness, stainless steel appliance package and granite counter-tops. Laundry room with space of more storage. The living room area extends out towards the back of the home where you'll find your screened/covered back patio with a privacy. All the bedrooms upstairs, Master bedroom has plenty of room for your King size bed with large closet. Location is convenient to shopping plaza, the airport & lake Nona medical center, Rent Include basic TV cable, landscaping, Clubhouse Pool, Fitness, Tennis, Basketball, exterior pest control.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 Rodrick Circle have any available units?
3650 Rodrick Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 3650 Rodrick Circle have?
Some of 3650 Rodrick Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 Rodrick Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3650 Rodrick Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 Rodrick Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3650 Rodrick Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 3650 Rodrick Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3650 Rodrick Circle offers parking.
Does 3650 Rodrick Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3650 Rodrick Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 Rodrick Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3650 Rodrick Circle has a pool.
Does 3650 Rodrick Circle have accessible units?
No, 3650 Rodrick Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 Rodrick Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3650 Rodrick Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3650 Rodrick Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3650 Rodrick Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

