3650 Rodrick Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

For Rent this beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 car garages, 2 - Story, Townhome located in the Wyndham Lakes community offers a huge pool & fitness, stainless steel appliance package and granite counter-tops. Laundry room with space of more storage. The living room area extends out towards the back of the home where you'll find your screened/covered back patio with a privacy. All the bedrooms upstairs, Master bedroom has plenty of room for your King size bed with large closet. Location is convenient to shopping plaza, the airport & lake Nona medical center, Rent Include basic TV cable, landscaping, Clubhouse Pool, Fitness, Tennis, Basketball, exterior pest control.

