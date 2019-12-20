All apartments in Meadow Woods
349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE
349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE

349 Chicago Woods Circle · No Longer Available
Meadow Woods
3 Bedroom Apartments
Apartments with Garages
Apartments with Gyms
Apartments with Parking
Location

349 Chicago Woods Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Meadow Woods Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This single family home is ready to move into and features: comfortable 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a 2 car garage, washer and dryer. All ceramic tile floors, living room with tall vaulted ceilings. Fenced in backyard on a large pond no rear neighbors, concrete pad on the rear of the home provides extra space for cool evenings outside. Centrally located close to 417, 528 and Osceola Parkway, less then 15 minutes to the airport and Medical City in Lake Nona, There's plenty of shopping options nearby including The Loop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE have any available units?
349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
