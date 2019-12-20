349 CHICAGO WOODS CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry garage microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking garage

This single family home is ready to move into and features: comfortable 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a 2 car garage, washer and dryer. All ceramic tile floors, living room with tall vaulted ceilings. Fenced in backyard on a large pond no rear neighbors, concrete pad on the rear of the home provides extra space for cool evenings outside. Centrally located close to 417, 528 and Osceola Parkway, less then 15 minutes to the airport and Medical City in Lake Nona, There's plenty of shopping options nearby including The Loop.