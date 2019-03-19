3353 Rodrick Cir

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bed, 2 1/2 bath Townhouse, Open Floor plan Just minutes from Lake Nona Medical city, Ceramic title downstairs and carpet upstairs, and two car garage. Town home features all concrete block even the 2nd floor!!! all tile floor down stairs and the upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel!!! washer dryer and blinds!! Community offers, clubhouse, lawn maintenance, fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, pool style resort, playground.Town home features all concrete block even the 2nd floor!!! all tile floor down stairs and the upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel!!! washer dryer and blinds!! Don't miss out this opportunity.