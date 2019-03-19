All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 3353 Rodrick Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
3353 Rodrick Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3353 Rodrick Cir

3353 Rodrick Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3353 Rodrick Cir, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 4 Bed, 2 1/2 bath Townhouse, Open Floor plan Just minutes from Lake Nona Medical city, Ceramic title downstairs and carpet upstairs, and two car garage. Town home features all concrete block even the 2nd floor!!! all tile floor down stairs and the upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel!!! washer dryer and blinds!! Community offers, clubhouse, lawn maintenance, fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, pool style resort, playground.Town home features all concrete block even the 2nd floor!!! all tile floor down stairs and the upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel!!! washer dryer and blinds!! Don't miss out this opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3353 Rodrick Cir have any available units?
3353 Rodrick Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 3353 Rodrick Cir have?
Some of 3353 Rodrick Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3353 Rodrick Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3353 Rodrick Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3353 Rodrick Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3353 Rodrick Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3353 Rodrick Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3353 Rodrick Cir offers parking.
Does 3353 Rodrick Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3353 Rodrick Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3353 Rodrick Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3353 Rodrick Cir has a pool.
Does 3353 Rodrick Cir have accessible units?
No, 3353 Rodrick Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3353 Rodrick Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3353 Rodrick Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3353 Rodrick Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3353 Rodrick Cir has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College