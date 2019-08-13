3280 Stonewyck St

Amenities

Beautiful like new Rental 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home - This beautiful home will be available now almost like new condition one year old Home with lots of living space , offering a gourmet open floor kitchen with granite counter tops with island 4 spacious bedroom with 2 and 1/2 baths with all granite vanity tops soft modern color palette to be able to match any decor also offering a loft that can be used as an office or sitting reading area energy efficient many upgrades smartly connected to your phone ; close to all dinning and shopping great schools in a nice desirable area this home is ready for it's first tenant ..ready to enjoy it's amenities// There is MORE as mentioned This house is looks and smells like new built in May of 2018 with energy-efficient! This Cumberland has a separate formal living room and kitchen which overlooks the family room, casual dining area and covered lanai for easy outdoor entertaining flow. The second floor master suite has huge walk in closet and while the second floor game room is open and inviting, the bedrooms are spacious and 3 of them have walking closet. This home also includes granite counters and 42" cabinets. Love living at Lake Preserve with the Clubhouse, lake, park and playground. Known for their energy-efficient features, our home help you live a healthier quieter lifestyle while saving you thousands on your utility bills and free phone visual alarm system for the year . Wyndham Lakes Elementary School

4.8

(33) School

14360 Wyndham Lakes Blvd (407) 251-2347

WEBSITE

DIRECTIONS

Meadow Woods Middle School

3.1

(46) School

1800 Rhode Island Woods Cir (407) 850-5180

WEBSITE

DIRECTIONS

Sally Ride Elementary School

4.8

(9) Elementary school



