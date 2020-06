Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

It's a great opportunity to rent a house at middle of south of Orlando, between Hunter's Creek and Lake Nona. Easily access to highway 417, Osceola Pkwy, and FL Turnpike. Only a few minutes to brand new Publix Supermarket Plaza. 10 minutes to Orlando International Airport, and 20 minutes to Disney World. Make a decision today and the house is ready for you. The keys are waiting for you!