3052 YOUNGFORD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Lakefront Beautiful home for RENTAL, located at Wyndham Lakes Estates in South Orlando. This 4 bedrooms and 3 full bath offers a spacious and open floor plan with many upgrades including, 42 inch cabinets in the kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and snack bar with plenty of room for a breakfast nook table. Master bath offer double sink granite counter tops large walk in shower with huge walk-in closet. The community amenities included playground, fitness center, community pool, basketball and tennis courts. Close to all major high ways and easy access to Medical City within minutes, amusement parks, shopping and some of the best dining Orlando has to offer.