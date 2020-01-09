All apartments in Meadow Woods
3052 YOUNGFORD STREET
3052 YOUNGFORD STREET

3052 Youngford Street
Meadow Woods
Location

3052 Youngford Street, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Lakefront Beautiful home for RENTAL, located at Wyndham Lakes Estates in South Orlando. This 4 bedrooms and 3 full bath offers a spacious and open floor plan with many upgrades including, 42 inch cabinets in the kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and snack bar with plenty of room for a breakfast nook table. Master bath offer double sink granite counter tops large walk in shower with huge walk-in closet. The community amenities included playground, fitness center, community pool, basketball and tennis courts. Close to all major high ways and easy access to Medical City within minutes, amusement parks, shopping and some of the best dining Orlando has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3052 YOUNGFORD STREET have any available units?
3052 YOUNGFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 3052 YOUNGFORD STREET have?
Some of 3052 YOUNGFORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3052 YOUNGFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3052 YOUNGFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3052 YOUNGFORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3052 YOUNGFORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 3052 YOUNGFORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3052 YOUNGFORD STREET offers parking.
Does 3052 YOUNGFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3052 YOUNGFORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3052 YOUNGFORD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3052 YOUNGFORD STREET has a pool.
Does 3052 YOUNGFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 3052 YOUNGFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3052 YOUNGFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3052 YOUNGFORD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3052 YOUNGFORD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3052 YOUNGFORD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

