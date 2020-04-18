All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:58 PM

2901 Harvest Hill Lane

2901 Harvest Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2901 Harvest Hill Lane, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
~ RENT REDUCED! ~ MOVE IN SPECIAL! ~
Situated on a CORNER LOT with a SCREENED PATIO overlooking a HUGE YARD in Wyndham Lakes Estates! All bedrooms plus a BONUS ROOM / loft are located on the top floor of this spacious 2 story home. Kitchen with granite counters and DESIGNER TILE backsplash, stainless steel appliances, WALK IN pantry, formal living and homework station. Minutes from Orlando Int'l Airport, Lake Nona MEDICAL CITY, shopping, dining and several major HIGHWAYS allow QUICK COMMUTES to all of Central Florida's attractions. Community includes a resort style POOL, fitness center, PLAYGROUND, basketball and TENNIS courts. Weekly LAWN CARE and AC maintenance twice yearly INCLUDED in monthly rent amount.

Tenant must be approved by HOA & management company. HOA Application fee is $55 per adult and a $200 refundable deposit is required for access to community amenities. PETS will be considered on a case by case basis with a $250 pet fee and no aggressive breeds are allowed.

Call today to schedule an EASY APPOINTMENT to view. Home is currently occupied so advanced notice is greatly appreciated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Harvest Hill Lane have any available units?
2901 Harvest Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 2901 Harvest Hill Lane have?
Some of 2901 Harvest Hill Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Harvest Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Harvest Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Harvest Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 Harvest Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2901 Harvest Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Harvest Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 2901 Harvest Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Harvest Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Harvest Hill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2901 Harvest Hill Lane has a pool.
Does 2901 Harvest Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 2901 Harvest Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Harvest Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 Harvest Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 Harvest Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2901 Harvest Hill Lane has units with air conditioning.

