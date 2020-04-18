2901 Harvest Hill Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

~ RENT REDUCED! ~ MOVE IN SPECIAL! ~

Situated on a CORNER LOT with a SCREENED PATIO overlooking a HUGE YARD in Wyndham Lakes Estates! All bedrooms plus a BONUS ROOM / loft are located on the top floor of this spacious 2 story home. Kitchen with granite counters and DESIGNER TILE backsplash, stainless steel appliances, WALK IN pantry, formal living and homework station. Minutes from Orlando Int'l Airport, Lake Nona MEDICAL CITY, shopping, dining and several major HIGHWAYS allow QUICK COMMUTES to all of Central Florida's attractions. Community includes a resort style POOL, fitness center, PLAYGROUND, basketball and TENNIS courts. Weekly LAWN CARE and AC maintenance twice yearly INCLUDED in monthly rent amount.



Tenant must be approved by HOA & management company. HOA Application fee is $55 per adult and a $200 refundable deposit is required for access to community amenities. PETS will be considered on a case by case basis with a $250 pet fee and no aggressive breeds are allowed.



Call today to schedule an EASY APPOINTMENT to view. Home is currently occupied so advanced notice is greatly appreciated.