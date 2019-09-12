2803 ATHERTON DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 4/3 with an office and 2 car garage is now available in Orlando, Florida! It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen is gorgeous with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and 42" solid wood cabinets. Upstairs are 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs is a separate living room, dining room and family room. The office is next to the Master suite. The additional guest bedroom has it's own full bathroom. The master suite has overs sized and has 2 walk in closets with custom shelving. The Master bathroom has his and hers vanities, a large garden tub, and a stand up shower. Large screened in porch with a beautiful water view out back. Lawn care is included in the monthly rent.



Short term leases available for $3200.00/mo



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.705.8559.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.