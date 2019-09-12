All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 2803 ATHERTON DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
2803 ATHERTON DR
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:16 PM

2803 ATHERTON DR

2803 Atherton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2803 Atherton Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 4/3 with an office and 2 car garage is now available in Orlando, Florida! It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen is gorgeous with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and 42" solid wood cabinets. Upstairs are 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs is a separate living room, dining room and family room. The office is next to the Master suite. The additional guest bedroom has it's own full bathroom. The master suite has overs sized and has 2 walk in closets with custom shelving. The Master bathroom has his and hers vanities, a large garden tub, and a stand up shower. Large screened in porch with a beautiful water view out back. Lawn care is included in the monthly rent.

Short term leases available for $3200.00/mo

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.705.8559.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 ATHERTON DR have any available units?
2803 ATHERTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 2803 ATHERTON DR have?
Some of 2803 ATHERTON DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 ATHERTON DR currently offering any rent specials?
2803 ATHERTON DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 ATHERTON DR pet-friendly?
No, 2803 ATHERTON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 2803 ATHERTON DR offer parking?
Yes, 2803 ATHERTON DR does offer parking.
Does 2803 ATHERTON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2803 ATHERTON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 ATHERTON DR have a pool?
No, 2803 ATHERTON DR does not have a pool.
Does 2803 ATHERTON DR have accessible units?
No, 2803 ATHERTON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 ATHERTON DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2803 ATHERTON DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2803 ATHERTON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2803 ATHERTON DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College