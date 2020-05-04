2800 CORKMORE COURT

Amenities

ESTATES at WYNDHAM LAKES 3br 2ba home for rent. UPDATED PLUSH CARPETS!! GRANITE COUNTERS, large eating space in kitchen, formal dining area separate. Volume ceilings, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, master bath with double sinks, GARDEN TUB and separate shower. Neutral paint colors throughout. ALARM SYSTEM. Washer and dryer included, to be maintained by tenant at tenant's expense. Owner will consider one dog under 35 lbs, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Sorry, no cats. Corner lot. Community offers GYM, POOL, TENNIS, PLAYGROUND. Location is just minutes to FL-417, FL-528 and short commute to Orlando International Airport. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Priced to rent fast! Call today..