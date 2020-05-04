All apartments in Meadow Woods
Location

2800 Corkmore Court, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
ESTATES at WYNDHAM LAKES 3br 2ba home for rent. UPDATED PLUSH CARPETS!! GRANITE COUNTERS, large eating space in kitchen, formal dining area separate. Volume ceilings, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, master bath with double sinks, GARDEN TUB and separate shower. Neutral paint colors throughout. ALARM SYSTEM. Washer and dryer included, to be maintained by tenant at tenant's expense. Owner will consider one dog under 35 lbs, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Sorry, no cats. Corner lot. Community offers GYM, POOL, TENNIS, PLAYGROUND. Location is just minutes to FL-417, FL-528 and short commute to Orlando International Airport. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Priced to rent fast! Call today..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 CORKMORE COURT have any available units?
2800 CORKMORE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 2800 CORKMORE COURT have?
Some of 2800 CORKMORE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 CORKMORE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2800 CORKMORE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 CORKMORE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 CORKMORE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2800 CORKMORE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2800 CORKMORE COURT offers parking.
Does 2800 CORKMORE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 CORKMORE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 CORKMORE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2800 CORKMORE COURT has a pool.
Does 2800 CORKMORE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2800 CORKMORE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 CORKMORE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 CORKMORE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 CORKMORE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 CORKMORE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

