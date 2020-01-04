All apartments in Meadow Woods
2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE
2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE

2513 Sand Arbor Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2513 Sand Arbor Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Location!!!! Call Today to look at this Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home. Desirable split floor plan, great for entertainment, with plenty of storage space and a two car garage. Master bedroom, closet and bathroom is very large. Three guest bedrooms and hallway bath are a perfect size. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and Washer and Dryer INCLUDED! This gated community is minutes away from local shopping and grocery stores, the Lake Nona Medical City, Orlando Airport, and nearby major roads and highways. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pets are allowed upon approval and non-refundable pet fee. HOA Approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have any available units?
2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have?
Some of 2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
