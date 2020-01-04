2513 SAND ARBOR CIRCLE

Amenities

Great Location!!!! Call Today to look at this Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home. Desirable split floor plan, great for entertainment, with plenty of storage space and a two car garage. Master bedroom, closet and bathroom is very large. Three guest bedrooms and hallway bath are a perfect size. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and Washer and Dryer INCLUDED! This gated community is minutes away from local shopping and grocery stores, the Lake Nona Medical City, Orlando Airport, and nearby major roads and highways. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pets are allowed upon approval and non-refundable pet fee. HOA Approval required.