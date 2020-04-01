2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE

Amenities

Available for immediate move in. With almost 3,000 sf of living space, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath + BONUS ROOM, 2 car garage is waiting for you to call it home. Downstairs you’ll find a FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOM separated by elegant arches, a breakfast nook, open functional kitchen with 42” cabinets, wine rack, and black appliances. This opens right into the FAMILY room and backyard patio. Super private with a CONSERVATION VIEW. Half bath and laundry room with brand new washer and dryer can also be found on the first floor. Upstairs are all 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an OPEN LOFT. The MASTER SUITE offers space large enough for KING sized bed and oversized furniture, a 17x5 WALK IN CLOSET, DUAL SINKS, and separate GARDEN TUB and SHOWER. The secondary bedrooms all offer plenty of room for queen sized beds. The LOFT is perfect for anything you may need it for: game room, retreat, exercise space…complete with a built in are for a computer work station or quiet reading corner. Home has been completely painted inside and out and newer carpet installed. Popular CEDAR BEND @ WYNDHAM LAKES offers a prestigious brick wall entry with privacy gate and beautiful, lush landscaping. The neighborhood offers quick commutes to all areas of Central Florida-convenient to major highways, large employers and excellent shopping. Available for immediate move in. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Lawncare not included. Video Tour Available. Call/Text to set up your private showing today!