Meadow Woods, FL
2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE
2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE

2335 Cedar Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2335 Cedar Garden Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available for immediate move in. With almost 3,000 sf of living space, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath + BONUS ROOM, 2 car garage is waiting for you to call it home. Downstairs you’ll find a FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOM separated by elegant arches, a breakfast nook, open functional kitchen with 42” cabinets, wine rack, and black appliances. This opens right into the FAMILY room and backyard patio. Super private with a CONSERVATION VIEW. Half bath and laundry room with brand new washer and dryer can also be found on the first floor. Upstairs are all 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an OPEN LOFT. The MASTER SUITE offers space large enough for KING sized bed and oversized furniture, a 17x5 WALK IN CLOSET, DUAL SINKS, and separate GARDEN TUB and SHOWER. The secondary bedrooms all offer plenty of room for queen sized beds. The LOFT is perfect for anything you may need it for: game room, retreat, exercise space…complete with a built in are for a computer work station or quiet reading corner. Home has been completely painted inside and out and newer carpet installed. Popular CEDAR BEND @ WYNDHAM LAKES offers a prestigious brick wall entry with privacy gate and beautiful, lush landscaping. The neighborhood offers quick commutes to all areas of Central Florida-convenient to major highways, large employers and excellent shopping. Available for immediate move in. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Lawncare not included. Video Tour Available. Call/Text to set up your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE have any available units?
2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE have?
Some of 2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2335 CEDAR GARDEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
