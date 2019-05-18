All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:12 PM

2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE

2167 Chatham Place Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2167 Chatham Place Dr, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with bonus landing. New flooring, carpet upstairs engineered wood downstairs. Freshly painted with new appliances. Four large bedrooms and beautiful master en-suite. Screened porch with no rear neighbors, gated community with pool and playground. Single car garage with lots of extra parking available.
Excellent location for Downtown, Airport ,Disney. This is a very spacious beautiful townhome. No smoking, no cats. Call owner for showing info (585)-750-7318. Gate code required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE have any available units?
2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE have?
Some of 2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College