2167 CHATHAM PLACE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with bonus landing. New flooring, carpet upstairs engineered wood downstairs. Freshly painted with new appliances. Four large bedrooms and beautiful master en-suite. Screened porch with no rear neighbors, gated community with pool and playground. Single car garage with lots of extra parking available.

Excellent location for Downtown, Airport ,Disney. This is a very spacious beautiful townhome. No smoking, no cats. Call owner for showing info (585)-750-7318. Gate code required.