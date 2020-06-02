All apartments in Meadow Woods
2121 Island Walk Dr

2121 Island Walk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Island Walk Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2121 Island Walk Dr Available 06/06/20 Spacious Town-home in Meadow Woods - Welcome home to this comfortable and spacious town home in Meadow Woods. Featuring tile floors, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a 2 car garage, this property is certain to work for you and your family. The community includes gated access and community pool. Meadow Woods is located by the airport and next to Hunters Creek and South Orlando, it allows easy access to theme parks and shopping areas via 528 and 417.

Application fee is $50, you must prove 2.5 times the rent income, no evictions and no criminal record please, applications can be filled at www.PremierEstateAgency.com. For showings please call Jose at 407.230.0900.

This property is professionally managed by Premier Estate Agency, for this and other amazing properties please visit www.PremierEstateAgency.com.

(RLNE5197986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Island Walk Dr have any available units?
2121 Island Walk Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 2121 Island Walk Dr have?
Some of 2121 Island Walk Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Island Walk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Island Walk Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Island Walk Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 Island Walk Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2121 Island Walk Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Island Walk Dr offers parking.
Does 2121 Island Walk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Island Walk Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Island Walk Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2121 Island Walk Dr has a pool.
Does 2121 Island Walk Dr have accessible units?
No, 2121 Island Walk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Island Walk Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 Island Walk Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 Island Walk Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 Island Walk Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

