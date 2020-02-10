All apartments in Meadow Woods
Location

2035 Cedar Garden Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Just listed 4/2 pool home!!! - Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom gated single family home in Cedar Bend at Meadow Woods! You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Spacious tiled family/dining area leads back to the formal living area and kitchen. The kitchen highlights stunning stainless appliances, breakfast bar and an ample amount of cabinetry and counter space. Open tiled living area leads out to the screened-in pool with a fenced yard for privacy. Pool care included! Master suite is complete with private bath, large walk-in closet and direct access to the pool lanai. Additional bedrooms are a great size and share a hall bath.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.nodalview.com/MFTgLyNZGw6JLRoJpnhT5j6o

SHOWING LINK: To schedule a showing, click here, https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2035-cedar-garden-dr

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5273401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 Cedar Garden Dr. have any available units?
2035 Cedar Garden Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 2035 Cedar Garden Dr. have?
Some of 2035 Cedar Garden Dr.'s amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 Cedar Garden Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Cedar Garden Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Cedar Garden Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2035 Cedar Garden Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 2035 Cedar Garden Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2035 Cedar Garden Dr. offers parking.
Does 2035 Cedar Garden Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 Cedar Garden Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Cedar Garden Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2035 Cedar Garden Dr. has a pool.
Does 2035 Cedar Garden Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2035 Cedar Garden Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 Cedar Garden Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 Cedar Garden Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2035 Cedar Garden Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2035 Cedar Garden Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

