2035 Cedar Garden Dr.

garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Just listed 4/2 pool home!!! - Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom gated single family home in Cedar Bend at Meadow Woods! You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Spacious tiled family/dining area leads back to the formal living area and kitchen. The kitchen highlights stunning stainless appliances, breakfast bar and an ample amount of cabinetry and counter space. Open tiled living area leads out to the screened-in pool with a fenced yard for privacy. Pool care included! Master suite is complete with private bath, large walk-in closet and direct access to the pool lanai. Additional bedrooms are a great size and share a hall bath.



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.



No Pets Allowed



