1976 ISLAND WALK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Charming townhome -3/bedroom, 2.5/bathroom with 2/car garage, screen enclosed patio and private terrace located in a gated community with pool, playground, water view in the South section of Orlando located near 417 SE & 528 highway. Unit features ceramic tile in all common area on the 1st floor, carpet master bedroom 1st floor and 2nd floor bedrooms and loft, ceiling fans every room, kitchen has a NICE appliance package includes refrigerator w/ice maker, stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, dual sink, wood cabinets, Open living room features custom paint, kitchen & bathrooms include ceramic tile. Master bedroom has large on suite with jetted garden tub, separate step shower, his & her vanity and walk in closet, 2nd floor show cases loft, bedroom 2 & 3 and family bath with dual sink. Separate utility room w/washer & dryer (1st floor) separates the 2 car garage w/ additional storage closet & extra shelf space, auto-opener w/remote. Unit includes screen enclosed patio with open terrace. Sprinkler system and complete lawn care included. Gated Community Call Today!