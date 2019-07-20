All apartments in Meadow Woods
1906 Cedar Arch Ln.

1906 Cedar Arch Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Cedar Arch Lane, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
1906 Cedar Arch Ln. Available 08/01/19 - This lovely 4BR 2.5 BA home located in the gated community of Cedar Bend at Meadow Woods offers two master suites one located on the first floor; a spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space and a large island; a large family room with lots of windows, a separate formal living and dining area with huge vaulted ceilings. The second floor features wood flooring, a loft, a second master suite, two other spacious bedrooms as well as an additional bathroom. Community amenities include a community pool with a clubhouse and playground. Located a short distance from the Orlando international Airport, schools, shopping, 417 and Lake Nona Medical City. Renters insurance required. lawn care and fertilizing included. NO PETS. Available 8/1

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4993124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Cedar Arch Ln. have any available units?
1906 Cedar Arch Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1906 Cedar Arch Ln. have?
Some of 1906 Cedar Arch Ln.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Cedar Arch Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Cedar Arch Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Cedar Arch Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Cedar Arch Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 1906 Cedar Arch Ln. offer parking?
No, 1906 Cedar Arch Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 1906 Cedar Arch Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Cedar Arch Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Cedar Arch Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 1906 Cedar Arch Ln. has a pool.
Does 1906 Cedar Arch Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1906 Cedar Arch Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Cedar Arch Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Cedar Arch Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 Cedar Arch Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 Cedar Arch Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
