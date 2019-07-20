Amenities

hardwood floors pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

1906 Cedar Arch Ln. Available 08/01/19 - This lovely 4BR 2.5 BA home located in the gated community of Cedar Bend at Meadow Woods offers two master suites one located on the first floor; a spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space and a large island; a large family room with lots of windows, a separate formal living and dining area with huge vaulted ceilings. The second floor features wood flooring, a loft, a second master suite, two other spacious bedrooms as well as an additional bathroom. Community amenities include a community pool with a clubhouse and playground. Located a short distance from the Orlando international Airport, schools, shopping, 417 and Lake Nona Medical City. Renters insurance required. lawn care and fertilizing included. NO PETS. Available 8/1



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4993124)