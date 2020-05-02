All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

1844 Penrith Loop

1844 Penrith Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1844 Penrith Loop, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
SFH in South Orlando 6/3/3 3890 SF for $2,495/mo Hardwood Floors! Like New! - Built in 2014, but the improvements in this gorgeous and spacious Wyndham Lakes home make it truly feel like new! With over 3,800 sq ft for family enjoyment and entertaining, this 6BR, 3BA home, with 3 car garage (in tandem) plus office, features fresh new paint, brand new beautiful hardwood floors in all bedrooms and upstairs, brand new stainless steel appliances, beautiful kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, plenty living space, ceramic tile throughout the first floor and an amazing large screened patio with a bar (granite counter top) that is perfect for outdoor entertaining, and brand new ceiling fans. There is a paved walkway leading from the front of the house to the back, and to the paved & screened grand patio. There are 5 bedrooms with stunning hardwood floors and two full baths on the second floor with a huge bonus room/playroom (hardwood floors) for entertainment. The master bedroom has double walk-in closets. There is a 6th bedroom on the first floor with a full bath and an office. A big family room with breakfast area is next to the open kitchen and living/dining room is right after you enter this gorgeous and spacious home. There is storage under the stairs. This home is near the newly built Publix shopping Plaza, less than 2 miles from a community center with resort style pool, tennis and basketball court and playground, 3 miles away from Wyndham Lake Elementary school, near the Amazon Center, Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona and minutes from 417 Expressway. Close to mature South Orlando neighborhoods with shopping centers, and not far from Downtown Orlando. MUST SEE!!!

(RLNE4412791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 Penrith Loop have any available units?
1844 Penrith Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1844 Penrith Loop have?
Some of 1844 Penrith Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 Penrith Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1844 Penrith Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 Penrith Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1844 Penrith Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1844 Penrith Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1844 Penrith Loop offers parking.
Does 1844 Penrith Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1844 Penrith Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 Penrith Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1844 Penrith Loop has a pool.
Does 1844 Penrith Loop have accessible units?
No, 1844 Penrith Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 Penrith Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1844 Penrith Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1844 Penrith Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1844 Penrith Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

