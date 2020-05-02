1844 Penrith Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

SFH in South Orlando 6/3/3 3890 SF for $2,495/mo Hardwood Floors! Like New! - Built in 2014, but the improvements in this gorgeous and spacious Wyndham Lakes home make it truly feel like new! With over 3,800 sq ft for family enjoyment and entertaining, this 6BR, 3BA home, with 3 car garage (in tandem) plus office, features fresh new paint, brand new beautiful hardwood floors in all bedrooms and upstairs, brand new stainless steel appliances, beautiful kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, plenty living space, ceramic tile throughout the first floor and an amazing large screened patio with a bar (granite counter top) that is perfect for outdoor entertaining, and brand new ceiling fans. There is a paved walkway leading from the front of the house to the back, and to the paved & screened grand patio. There are 5 bedrooms with stunning hardwood floors and two full baths on the second floor with a huge bonus room/playroom (hardwood floors) for entertainment. The master bedroom has double walk-in closets. There is a 6th bedroom on the first floor with a full bath and an office. A big family room with breakfast area is next to the open kitchen and living/dining room is right after you enter this gorgeous and spacious home. There is storage under the stairs. This home is near the newly built Publix shopping Plaza, less than 2 miles from a community center with resort style pool, tennis and basketball court and playground, 3 miles away from Wyndham Lake Elementary school, near the Amazon Center, Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona and minutes from 417 Expressway. Close to mature South Orlando neighborhoods with shopping centers, and not far from Downtown Orlando. MUST SEE!!!



(RLNE4412791)