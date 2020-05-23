1824 Penrith Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage tennis court

Newer Home Available in Wyndham Lake Estates! - Located in the Calloway Bay subdivision in the heart of Orlando's vacation destination and in the prestigious Wyndham Lakes.



This spacious home offers 2032 sq ft of living space with a 2 car garage.



An open floor plan featuring:



-Designer style kitchen with granite counter tops, cherry wood cabinets and top of the line stainless steel appliances.

-Modern light fixtures.

-Garden top and separate shower stall in master bathroom.

-Two walking closets in master bedroom.

-Ceramic tiles throughout living area.

-Full size washer and dryer.

-Energy efficient appliances and water heather.

-Spacious back yard.

-24 hours emergency maintenance.



*Basic cable, and lawncare included with monthly rent*



Community offers a resort style swimming pool, state of the art fitness center with aerobic room, basketball and tennis court, children playroom and much more.



This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.

Minimum 600 credit score required. $50 application fee. Additional one time HOA fee and deposit required.



For more information and showing times please call 407-745-5377 or email info@bricrealty.com.



