Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool playground

1758 Mandavilla Dr. Available 06/08/20 Spacious and Affordable 3/2 in Meadow Creek of Meadow Woods/S. Orlando. Available June 2020! - Beautiful property in a location second to none. Fenced yard, Ceramic tiled throughout, neutrially painted, new roof, two car garage, all appliances, and more. Enjoy the convenience and privacy of living in a cul-de-sac. Apply today!



Visit our website to schedule a showing of this lovely home.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



*Washer and dryer are present, but in as/is condition and for tenant convenience only.



