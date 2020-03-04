1720 Golden Poppy Court

Amenities
This newly listed rental home is in the perfect location! Within minutes from the 417, access to theme parks, Orlando International Airport, and Downtown Orlando is a breeze - 10-15 minutes and you're there! This home also offers a HUGE back yard, tile floor throughout, updated appliances including washer and dryer, and a spacious master bath with walk in closet. Landscaping included in the rent. This great home is also quietly nestled away in a cul-de-sac, thereby reducing the sounds of traffic. This home will go quick, so schedule a showing right away!
