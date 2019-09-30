All apartments in Meadow Woods
1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL

1720 Caribou Hunt Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Caribou Hunt Trail, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Amazing Luxurious Home!!! 3 Bedrooms and 2 & a Half Bathrooms with 2 Car Garage. Spacious 2184 sq. ft. home with excellent layout and ceramic tile flooring on the entire 1st floor. Open family room with kitchen that boasts 42" wood cabinets and breakfast area with plenty of natural light. stainless steel appliances. Features include laundry room, walk-in closet, linen closet, garden tub, & dual sink vanity. Spacious loft. Covered & screened Lanai with nice water view. Gated community. You also have access to family-friendly swimming pool. With easy access to all major highways including 417 & Turnpike… Only minutes away from Airport, Shopping, & Schools …. Take advantage of this opportunity!!! Lawn care included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL have any available units?
1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL have?
Some of 1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL offers parking.
Does 1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL has a pool.
Does 1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
