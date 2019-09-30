1720 CARIBOU HUNT TRAIL

Amenities

Amazing Luxurious Home!!! 3 Bedrooms and 2 & a Half Bathrooms with 2 Car Garage. Spacious 2184 sq. ft. home with excellent layout and ceramic tile flooring on the entire 1st floor. Open family room with kitchen that boasts 42" wood cabinets and breakfast area with plenty of natural light. stainless steel appliances. Features include laundry room, walk-in closet, linen closet, garden tub, & dual sink vanity. Spacious loft. Covered & screened Lanai with nice water view. Gated community. You also have access to family-friendly swimming pool. With easy access to all major highways including 417 & Turnpike… Only minutes away from Airport, Shopping, & Schools …. Take advantage of this opportunity!!! Lawn care included!