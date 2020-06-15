Amenities

1613 Brook Hollow Dr Available 07/10/20 MOVE IN JULY!! ALL TILE FLOORING!! 4 BED 2 BATH WITH LARGE SCREENED IN BACK PORCH!! - Fabulous 4 bed 2 bath home with all tile floors and relaxing screened in back porch!! When you enter this spacious home you immediately notice the open floor plan and natural lighting!! Large family, dinning room combo area to the left of entry!! 3 nice size bedrooms to the right of entry as well as one full bath with beautiful tile detail in shower!! Inviting kitchen with granite counter tops and SS stove, microwave and refrigerator!! Spacious breakfast nook just off kitchen as well as large pantry area! Kitchen also offers convenient bar area at, perfect for adding barstools! Adjacent to the kitchen is large open living room area! Master bedroom is spacious with sliding glass door that leads to large screened in back porch!! Master bathroom offers double sink large vanity as well as spacious walk in closet and nice tile detail in shower!!

This home has a total of 3 separate sliding glass doors throughout the back of the home that open to the large screened in porch!

Lawn care tenants responsibility. Tenant brings washer and dryer.



Conveniently located minutes from Walgreens, CVS, Publix, Walmart, Aldi, Ross, LA fitness, 24 hour fitness, dog park, basketball court. Very close to 417, approximately 20 from ALL theme parks, Close to Lake Nona, airport and Sun Rail Station



This home is currently tenant occupied, so showing by appointment only.

CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of this beautiful home today! Please do not disturb tenants!!



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary - Wyndham Lakes

Middle - Meadow Woods

High - Cypress Creek

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Pet considered, call for information on pet approval.



*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***



No Cats Allowed



