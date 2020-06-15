All apartments in Meadow Woods
1613 Brook Hollow Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1613 Brook Hollow Dr

1613 Brook Hollow Drive · (407) 897-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1613 Brook Hollow Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1613 Brook Hollow Dr · Avail. Jul 10

$1,798

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
dog park
24hr gym
1613 Brook Hollow Dr Available 07/10/20 MOVE IN JULY!! ALL TILE FLOORING!! 4 BED 2 BATH WITH LARGE SCREENED IN BACK PORCH!! - Fabulous 4 bed 2 bath home with all tile floors and relaxing screened in back porch!! When you enter this spacious home you immediately notice the open floor plan and natural lighting!! Large family, dinning room combo area to the left of entry!! 3 nice size bedrooms to the right of entry as well as one full bath with beautiful tile detail in shower!! Inviting kitchen with granite counter tops and SS stove, microwave and refrigerator!! Spacious breakfast nook just off kitchen as well as large pantry area! Kitchen also offers convenient bar area at, perfect for adding barstools! Adjacent to the kitchen is large open living room area! Master bedroom is spacious with sliding glass door that leads to large screened in back porch!! Master bathroom offers double sink large vanity as well as spacious walk in closet and nice tile detail in shower!!
This home has a total of 3 separate sliding glass doors throughout the back of the home that open to the large screened in porch!
Lawn care tenants responsibility. Tenant brings washer and dryer.

Conveniently located minutes from Walgreens, CVS, Publix, Walmart, Aldi, Ross, LA fitness, 24 hour fitness, dog park, basketball court. Very close to 417, approximately 20 from ALL theme parks, Close to Lake Nona, airport and Sun Rail Station

This home is currently tenant occupied, so showing by appointment only.
CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of this beautiful home today! Please do not disturb tenants!!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary - Wyndham Lakes
Middle - Meadow Woods
High - Cypress Creek
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

Pet considered, call for information on pet approval.

*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4964743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Brook Hollow Dr have any available units?
1613 Brook Hollow Dr has a unit available for $1,798 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1613 Brook Hollow Dr have?
Some of 1613 Brook Hollow Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Brook Hollow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Brook Hollow Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Brook Hollow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Brook Hollow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Brook Hollow Dr offer parking?
No, 1613 Brook Hollow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Brook Hollow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 Brook Hollow Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Brook Hollow Dr have a pool?
No, 1613 Brook Hollow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Brook Hollow Dr have accessible units?
No, 1613 Brook Hollow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Brook Hollow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Brook Hollow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1613 Brook Hollow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1613 Brook Hollow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
