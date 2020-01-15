All apartments in Meadow Woods
1566 Astoria Arbor Lane

1566 Astoria Arbor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1566 Astoria Arbor Lane, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Brand new beautifully appointed single family home available now! - Brand new beautifully appointed single family home available now! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home boast top of the line stainless steel appliances, fresh modern paint, 10 foot ceilings, new wood like flooring throughout first floor and brand-new carpet on 2nd with a wrap around front porches on first and 2nd floor. 2 car garage. Community features features a community center, resort pool, splash park, open-air pavilion, playgrounds, Pets will be considered.

(RLNE5424600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1566 Astoria Arbor Lane have any available units?
1566 Astoria Arbor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1566 Astoria Arbor Lane have?
Some of 1566 Astoria Arbor Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1566 Astoria Arbor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1566 Astoria Arbor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1566 Astoria Arbor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1566 Astoria Arbor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1566 Astoria Arbor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1566 Astoria Arbor Lane offers parking.
Does 1566 Astoria Arbor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1566 Astoria Arbor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1566 Astoria Arbor Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1566 Astoria Arbor Lane has a pool.
Does 1566 Astoria Arbor Lane have accessible units?
No, 1566 Astoria Arbor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1566 Astoria Arbor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1566 Astoria Arbor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1566 Astoria Arbor Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1566 Astoria Arbor Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
