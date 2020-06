Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool microwave

Gated Portofino Meadows community easy access to toll road 417 and Florida's Turnpike. Minutes to Medical city Lake Nona. Great Schools, walking distance to Walmart, Publix, Walgreen and CVS. Nearby the 2 new train stations of Sunrail. Very spacious with 4 bedrooms all upstairs, 2 car garage, open floor plan kitchen, lawn maintenance is included. Community offer pool, fitness center and much more. Call Property manager today to schedule a showing.