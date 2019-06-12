All apartments in Meadow Woods
1530 Plantation Pointe Dr.
1530 Plantation Pointe Dr.

1530 Plantation Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1530 Plantation Pointe Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. Available 07/08/19 - This Gorgeous 5 bedrooms 4 bathrooms pool home is located in the Sawgrass community, it features separate living and dining room area, large family room, open kitchen with upgraded cabinets including a cabinetry pantry, recessed lighting, large nook and stainless steel appliances, upgraded 18 inch tiles in the entire first, the second floor features a great loft that can be used as a game room or theater room, a huge master suite with a seating area, 3 additional bedrooms a Jack and Jill bathroom and another full bathroom. The community features a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic area and a playground. Located within close distance to the Orlando International Airport, Florida Mall, The Loop Shopping Center, theme parks, major highways and Lake Nona Medical City. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.AVAILABLE 7/8 POOL CARE AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED

(RLNE2605548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. have any available units?
1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. have?
Some of 1530 Plantation Pointe Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. offer parking?
No, 1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. has a pool.
Does 1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
