Amenities
1530 Plantation Pointe Dr. Available 07/08/19 - This Gorgeous 5 bedrooms 4 bathrooms pool home is located in the Sawgrass community, it features separate living and dining room area, large family room, open kitchen with upgraded cabinets including a cabinetry pantry, recessed lighting, large nook and stainless steel appliances, upgraded 18 inch tiles in the entire first, the second floor features a great loft that can be used as a game room or theater room, a huge master suite with a seating area, 3 additional bedrooms a Jack and Jill bathroom and another full bathroom. The community features a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic area and a playground. Located within close distance to the Orlando International Airport, Florida Mall, The Loop Shopping Center, theme parks, major highways and Lake Nona Medical City. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.AVAILABLE 7/8 POOL CARE AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED
(RLNE2605548)