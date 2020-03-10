15205 Willow Arbor Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous Brand new 3-Bedroom/ 2.5 bath home in sought after The Arbors At Meadow Woods! Come be the first one to live in this home. Enjoy state of the art modern fixtures throughout, upgraded cabinetry, gourmet style kitchen, neutral paint, and a spacious open floor plan. The three bedrooms are all located on the 2nd floor. All living areas are tiled, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, two-car garage, manicured landscaping, beautiful driveway paving, and more! Save tons of money on electricity on this ENERGY STAR certified home, with insulated windows, and new ceiling fans installed in all 3 bedrooms and living room. Your home extends beyond the walls of your house, the community features Park, Picnic Tables, Playground, Pool and Cabana.