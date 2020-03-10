All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

15205 Willow Arbor Cir

15205 Willow Arbor Circle · No Longer Available
Location

15205 Willow Arbor Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous Brand new 3-Bedroom/ 2.5 bath home in sought after The Arbors At Meadow Woods! Come be the first one to live in this home. Enjoy state of the art modern fixtures throughout, upgraded cabinetry, gourmet style kitchen, neutral paint, and a spacious open floor plan. The three bedrooms are all located on the 2nd floor. All living areas are tiled, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, two-car garage, manicured landscaping, beautiful driveway paving, and more! Save tons of money on electricity on this ENERGY STAR certified home, with insulated windows, and new ceiling fans installed in all 3 bedrooms and living room. Your home extends beyond the walls of your house, the community features Park, Picnic Tables, Playground, Pool and Cabana.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15205 Willow Arbor Cir have any available units?
15205 Willow Arbor Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 15205 Willow Arbor Cir have?
Some of 15205 Willow Arbor Cir's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15205 Willow Arbor Cir currently offering any rent specials?
15205 Willow Arbor Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15205 Willow Arbor Cir pet-friendly?
No, 15205 Willow Arbor Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 15205 Willow Arbor Cir offer parking?
Yes, 15205 Willow Arbor Cir offers parking.
Does 15205 Willow Arbor Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15205 Willow Arbor Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15205 Willow Arbor Cir have a pool?
Yes, 15205 Willow Arbor Cir has a pool.
Does 15205 Willow Arbor Cir have accessible units?
No, 15205 Willow Arbor Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 15205 Willow Arbor Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 15205 Willow Arbor Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15205 Willow Arbor Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 15205 Willow Arbor Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
