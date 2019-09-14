All apartments in Meadow Woods
1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE

1518 Plantation Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Meadow Woods
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Location

1518 Plantation Pointe Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE Available 09/13/19 Sawgrass Plantation - Priced to rent - Enter this spacious south facing waterfront home through the open formal living and dining. Kitchen includes stainless french door refrigerator and other stainless appliances, maple cabinets and breakfast bar which opens to over-sized tiled family room which overlooks the waterfront. Generous master suite which also overlooks the waterfront with large closet. Roomy secondary bedrooms. Decorative wall niches & plant shelving. Large laundry room with utility sink. The community offers a pool, tennis courts, basket ball, baseball and playground. Close to shopping, major highway and theme parks. Application fee is per adult.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. For more information please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com

(RLNE2537426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1518 PLANTATION POINTE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
