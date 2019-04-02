All apartments in Meadow Woods
15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE

15168 Harrington Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15168 Harrington Cove Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
IMMACULATE 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom, 2 - Story, Townhome located in the Wyndham Lakes/Harrington Pointe community. This home features an expansive open floor plan boasting over 2200+ sq feet. Downstairs you'll find a gorgeous open kitchen, equipped with a stainless steel appliance package and granite counter-tops. The living room area extends out towards the back of the home where you'll find your screened/covered back patio overlooking a tranquil pond. The master bedroom has plenty of room for your King size bed as well as a sitting area tucked away in the corner. Upstairs you'll find the other three bedrooms, all of which are large in size. The Loft/Bonus room area is perfect for entertaining and makes the upstairs feel quite spacious. Bring your furniture and call this place home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE have any available units?
15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE have?
Some of 15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
