15168 HARRINGTON COVE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

IMMACULATE 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom, 2 - Story, Townhome located in the Wyndham Lakes/Harrington Pointe community. This home features an expansive open floor plan boasting over 2200+ sq feet. Downstairs you'll find a gorgeous open kitchen, equipped with a stainless steel appliance package and granite counter-tops. The living room area extends out towards the back of the home where you'll find your screened/covered back patio overlooking a tranquil pond. The master bedroom has plenty of room for your King size bed as well as a sitting area tucked away in the corner. Upstairs you'll find the other three bedrooms, all of which are large in size. The Loft/Bonus room area is perfect for entertaining and makes the upstairs feel quite spacious. Bring your furniture and call this place home!