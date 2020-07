Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A beautiful home with a relaxing waterview! Excellent condition 4 bedroom/2 Bath home that is awaiting you & your furniture. Spacious & open floor plan - no carpet in the home - ceramic tile & bamboo flooring throughout - all appliances included plus lawn care. New A/C system recently installed. Many upgrades! Don't miss this opportunity to move into this beauty!