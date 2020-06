Amenities

This townhome in Wyndham Lakes Estates is very clean, and spacious. Comes with a two car garage, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Built in 2016, this townhouse also features custom tile in all the main areas and beautiful PLUSH carpet in all bedrooms and huge loft area upstairs. The TWO master bedrooms, a soaking tub and a separate shower. This townhouse is truly a site to see! Includes washer & dryer.