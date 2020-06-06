All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE

14828 Laguna Beach Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14828 Laguna Beach Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Nice 3bdrm Townhome in Island Cove Villas - Water Included - Nice Townhome, excellent location between Hunter's Creek and Lake Nona. All rooms are on 1 story. Master Bedroom has walk in closet and full bathroom. Excellent access to 417 and Florida's Turnpike. 1 exit from Orlando International Airport and quick access to Downtown Orlando, Disney and attractions. Minutes to The Loop's shopping and entertainment.

Community offers 3 community pools, lush landscaping and quiet atmosphere. Covered porch with a storage. For more information or to fill out an application, please visit our website at www.mywoh.com or email rocio@mywoh.com.

Elementary - Oakshire Elementary
Middle - Meadow Woods Middle
HighSchool - Cypress Creek High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2865929)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE have any available units?
14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE have?
Some of 14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14828 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

