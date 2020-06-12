14824 LAGUNA BEACH CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Available Now - 3 Bedroom in Island Cove - Nice 3bdrm 2 Story Townhome in Island Cove Villas - Water Included

Marketing DescriptionNice Townhome, excellent location between Hunter's Creek and Lake Nona. All rooms are on 1 story. Master Bedroom has walk in closet and full bathroom. Excellent access to 417 and Florida's Turnpike. 1 exit from Orlando International Airport and quick access to Downtown Orlando, Disney and attractions. Minutes to The Loop's shopping and entertainment.



Community offers 3 community pools, lush landscaping and quiet atmosphere. Covered porch with a storage. For more information or to fill out an application, please visit our website at www.mywoh.com



Elementary - Oakshire Elementary

Middle - Meadow Woods Middle

HighSchool - Cypress Creek High

