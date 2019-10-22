All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 14749 Laguna Beach.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
14749 Laguna Beach
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

14749 Laguna Beach

14749 Laguna Beach Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14749 Laguna Beach Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
WOW!!! UPDATED 3BR 2BA END UNIT townhouse in Island Cove... - WOW!!! UPDATED 3BR 2BA END UNIT townhouse in Island Cove... Single story villa style townhouse with RECENT UPGRADES including NEW laminate flooring in living/dining room, NEW GRANITE COUNTERS and glass tile back splash. NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and light fixtures. New tile floors and vanities in bathrooms, as well as shower tile in bath 2. Sliding doors to COVERED rear patio with glass windows. FRESH PAINT throughout. 3 COMMUNITY POOLS, off street parkin (2 assigned spaces). Water/sewer and garbage included. Grounds maintenance included as well. Sorry, no pets. LOCATION is nearby to FL-417 and FL Turnpike, as well as local shopping and dining. Don't wait, call today! This one is MOVE IN READY!!! Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.

***COPY & PASTE LINKE BELOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING***
https://showmojo.com/l/3800155011

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5186269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14749 Laguna Beach have any available units?
14749 Laguna Beach doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14749 Laguna Beach have?
Some of 14749 Laguna Beach's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14749 Laguna Beach currently offering any rent specials?
14749 Laguna Beach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14749 Laguna Beach pet-friendly?
No, 14749 Laguna Beach is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 14749 Laguna Beach offer parking?
No, 14749 Laguna Beach does not offer parking.
Does 14749 Laguna Beach have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14749 Laguna Beach does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14749 Laguna Beach have a pool?
Yes, 14749 Laguna Beach has a pool.
Does 14749 Laguna Beach have accessible units?
No, 14749 Laguna Beach does not have accessible units.
Does 14749 Laguna Beach have units with dishwashers?
No, 14749 Laguna Beach does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14749 Laguna Beach have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14749 Laguna Beach has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College