14749 Laguna Beach

WOW!!! UPDATED 3BR 2BA END UNIT townhouse in Island Cove... - WOW!!! UPDATED 3BR 2BA END UNIT townhouse in Island Cove... Single story villa style townhouse with RECENT UPGRADES including NEW laminate flooring in living/dining room, NEW GRANITE COUNTERS and glass tile back splash. NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and light fixtures. New tile floors and vanities in bathrooms, as well as shower tile in bath 2. Sliding doors to COVERED rear patio with glass windows. FRESH PAINT throughout. 3 COMMUNITY POOLS, off street parkin (2 assigned spaces). Water/sewer and garbage included. Grounds maintenance included as well. Sorry, no pets. LOCATION is nearby to FL-417 and FL Turnpike, as well as local shopping and dining. Don't wait, call today! This one is MOVE IN READY!!! Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.



***COPY & PASTE LINKE BELOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING***

https://showmojo.com/l/3800155011



No Pets Allowed



