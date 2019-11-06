14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT

Amenities

BRAND NEW paint on the inside and BRAND NEW carpets in this breathtaking 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 3 car garage Single Family Home with lake view in the back located at the end of a cul-de-sac so no thru traffic. Wyndham Lakes Estates in Orlando is next to the Medical City area, shopping areas, restaurants and more! Two stories, featuring one master downstairs with all other bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Modern, upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops. As a resident you will discover Wyndham's Recreation Center, resort style Swimming Pool, Tennis Court, Basketball Court and Gym with childcare. Wyndham Lakes Estates offers a great location within minutes to well-known Orlando attractions such as amusement parks, water parks, great shopping due to easy access to all Orlando area highways. Please note tenant must be approved by the HOA as well as the management company and application fees apply for both. The HOA requires an additional $200 security deposit to be able to access all community amenities.