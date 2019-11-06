All apartments in Meadow Woods
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT

14748 Crosston Bay Court · No Longer Available
Location

14748 Crosston Bay Court, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
BRAND NEW paint on the inside and BRAND NEW carpets in this breathtaking 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 3 car garage Single Family Home with lake view in the back located at the end of a cul-de-sac so no thru traffic. Wyndham Lakes Estates in Orlando is next to the Medical City area, shopping areas, restaurants and more! Two stories, featuring one master downstairs with all other bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Modern, upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops. As a resident you will discover Wyndham's Recreation Center, resort style Swimming Pool, Tennis Court, Basketball Court and Gym with childcare. Wyndham Lakes Estates offers a great location within minutes to well-known Orlando attractions such as amusement parks, water parks, great shopping due to easy access to all Orlando area highways. Please note tenant must be approved by the HOA as well as the management company and application fees apply for both. The HOA requires an additional $200 security deposit to be able to access all community amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT have any available units?
14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT have?
Some of 14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT offers parking.
Does 14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT has a pool.
Does 14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14748 CROSSTON BAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
