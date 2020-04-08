All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

14657 Cableshire Way

14657 Cableshire Way · No Longer Available
Location

14657 Cableshire Way, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 4/3 Very Close to the Lake Nona District. - Lovely 4/3 home! Enjoy the ceramic tiled floors and wood laminate bedrooms. Spacious fenced enclosed yard offering privacy and ample 3 car garage make this wonderful property convenient for those looking for space, good taste, and excellent location. Updated kitchen with granite tops and elegant tiled back-splash. Walk-in closets, spacious bathrooms, and a split bedroom plan. Enjoy the extra room as a study, den or office. The community includes a pool and play areas and it is just minutes from the growing Lake Nona and the Orlando International Airport.

Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

*Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer

(RLNE3097797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14657 Cableshire Way have any available units?
14657 Cableshire Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14657 Cableshire Way have?
Some of 14657 Cableshire Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14657 Cableshire Way currently offering any rent specials?
14657 Cableshire Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14657 Cableshire Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14657 Cableshire Way is pet friendly.
Does 14657 Cableshire Way offer parking?
Yes, 14657 Cableshire Way offers parking.
Does 14657 Cableshire Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14657 Cableshire Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14657 Cableshire Way have a pool?
Yes, 14657 Cableshire Way has a pool.
Does 14657 Cableshire Way have accessible units?
No, 14657 Cableshire Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14657 Cableshire Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14657 Cableshire Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14657 Cableshire Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14657 Cableshire Way does not have units with air conditioning.
