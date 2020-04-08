14657 Cableshire Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Spacious 4/3 Very Close to the Lake Nona District. - Lovely 4/3 home! Enjoy the ceramic tiled floors and wood laminate bedrooms. Spacious fenced enclosed yard offering privacy and ample 3 car garage make this wonderful property convenient for those looking for space, good taste, and excellent location. Updated kitchen with granite tops and elegant tiled back-splash. Walk-in closets, spacious bathrooms, and a split bedroom plan. Enjoy the extra room as a study, den or office. The community includes a pool and play areas and it is just minutes from the growing Lake Nona and the Orlando International Airport.



Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



*Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer



