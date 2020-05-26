All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated May 26 2020

14635 Keelford Way

14635 Keelford Way · (407) 944-1833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14635 Keelford Way, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One story property with many upgrades through out, high ceilings, ceramic tile on common areas, nice screened porch, fence backyard with other fence for pets, a finished huge room on the backyard for an office or utility room use. Request video via email so we can share, we are limiting the showings due to Covid-19.
Association charges $55/adult,$100/married couple. Addl $200 registration fee if approved.
One story property with many upgrades through out, high ceilings, ceramic tile on common areas, nice screened porch, fence backyard with other fence for pets, a finished huge room on the backyard for an office or utility room use. Request video via email so we can share, we are limiting the showings due to Covid-19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14635 Keelford Way have any available units?
14635 Keelford Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14635 Keelford Way currently offering any rent specials?
14635 Keelford Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14635 Keelford Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14635 Keelford Way is pet friendly.
Does 14635 Keelford Way offer parking?
No, 14635 Keelford Way does not offer parking.
Does 14635 Keelford Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14635 Keelford Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14635 Keelford Way have a pool?
No, 14635 Keelford Way does not have a pool.
Does 14635 Keelford Way have accessible units?
No, 14635 Keelford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14635 Keelford Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14635 Keelford Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14635 Keelford Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14635 Keelford Way does not have units with air conditioning.
