Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

14612 Cedar Branch Way Available 02/07/20 Two story single family home five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two car garage - Built in 2005

two stories 2/Garage home 3,772 Gross sqf. and 2,848 heated sqf. located in a gated community just minutes away from: Orlando Airport, Lake Nona, Hunters Creek and Meadow woods area. Rear water view and walking distance from the community pool.

Laundry room, Parking, Club house



1 year Lease

$125.00 Administration Fee

$350.00 Per pet Non-refundable. Restrictions apply

$20.00 Non-Refundable Pet application fee

Mandatory fees, call office for information.



(RLNE3801325)