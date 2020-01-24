All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

14612 Cedar Branch Way

14612 Cedar Branch Way · No Longer Available
Location

14612 Cedar Branch Way, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
14612 Cedar Branch Way Available 02/07/20 Two story single family home five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two car garage - Built in 2005
two stories 2/Garage home 3,772 Gross sqf. and 2,848 heated sqf. located in a gated community just minutes away from: Orlando Airport, Lake Nona, Hunters Creek and Meadow woods area. Rear water view and walking distance from the community pool.
Laundry room, Parking, Club house

1 year Lease
$125.00 Administration Fee
$350.00 Per pet Non-refundable. Restrictions apply
$20.00 Non-Refundable Pet application fee
Mandatory fees, call office for information.

(RLNE3801325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14612 Cedar Branch Way have any available units?
14612 Cedar Branch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14612 Cedar Branch Way have?
Some of 14612 Cedar Branch Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14612 Cedar Branch Way currently offering any rent specials?
14612 Cedar Branch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14612 Cedar Branch Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14612 Cedar Branch Way is pet friendly.
Does 14612 Cedar Branch Way offer parking?
Yes, 14612 Cedar Branch Way offers parking.
Does 14612 Cedar Branch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14612 Cedar Branch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14612 Cedar Branch Way have a pool?
Yes, 14612 Cedar Branch Way has a pool.
Does 14612 Cedar Branch Way have accessible units?
No, 14612 Cedar Branch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14612 Cedar Branch Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14612 Cedar Branch Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14612 Cedar Branch Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14612 Cedar Branch Way does not have units with air conditioning.

